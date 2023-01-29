The Legend of Tarzan: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Sunday 29 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 The Legend of Tarzan, a 2016 film directed by David Yates, will be broadcast. The film is based on the character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs, played by Alexander Skarsgård. The cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie, Djimon Hounsou and Christoph Waltz. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Central Africa, near the Congo River: in a house built on a tree, John Clayton II and his wife Alice Clayton give birth to a son. Alice dies shortly after giving birth of natural causes, while John is killed by a group of gorillas. An ape named Kala finds the boy, named John Clayton III, and adopts him, naming him Tarzan.

Years go by, and Tarzan one day, in the forest, meets a girl, Jane. She brings Tarzan back to civilization by teaching him to speak and act like a man and helps him discover his origins. Tarzan thus sums up his real name and returns to Britain to live as a gentleman. Meanwhile, King Leopold II of Belgium is having a railway built that would connect the whole of the Congo, but the works cost him a lot of money, draining his finances. Leopold then sends Captain Leon Rom to get more minerals. Rom intends to find a legendary city in Congo that is said to be full of diamonds: Opar. He succeeds in his intent but his men are surprised by the attack of a tribe: in the battle all the men of the expedition die. Rom, the only survivor, talks to the indigenous chief, Mbonga, who intends to offer him the minerals in exchange for Tarzan, who killed his son years earlier.

London, 1889. In order to persuade John Clayton/Tarzan to go to the Congo in order to maintain the agreement with Mbonga, King Leopold formally invites John, now Lord Greystoke, to lead an expedition to Boma. Dr. George Washington Williams, emissary of the United States of America, urges John to accept the proposal, thinking that Tarzan’s fame there could facilitate business in a dangerous environment. John accepts when Dr. Williams reveals his true reasons: he is convinced that the bad financial situation of Belgium has prompted Leopold to enslave the people of the Congo and intends to shed light on the matter.

The Legend of Tarzan: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Legend of Tarzan, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alexander Skarsgard as Tarzan / John Clayton III

Margot Robbie as Jane Porter in Clayton

Samuel L. JacksonGeorge Washington Williams

Christoph Waltz: Léon Rom

Djimon Hounsou as Chief Mbonga

Simon Russell BealeFrum

Jim Broadbent: Prime Minister

Casper Crump as Captain Kerchover

Hadley FraserJohn Clayton II

Genevieve O’ReillyAlice Clayton

Ben Chaplin as Captain Moulle

Mimi Ndiweni: Eshe

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Legend of Tarzan on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 29 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.