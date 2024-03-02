The first half of the round-robin phase of the 2024-I League has already been played and just this Friday the contract book was closed for the remainder of the semester. There were not many movements at the end of this transfer period.

The most notable transfer, curiously, was not in A, but in B: forward Luis Fernando 'Chino' Sandoval, who terminated his contract with Deportivo Cali, is a new reinforcement for Real Cartagena.

The 'Chino' will meet in Cartagena with experienced players such as Teófilo Gutiérrez, Christian Marrugo and Juan Camilo Angulo to seek promotion. It is his third experience in B, after playing in Barranquilla and Fortaleza.

Emergency defenses for the League

The one who had to run out looking for a central defender was Independiente Medellín, who lost Uruguayan José Aja due to injury. The chosen one was the experienced Fainer Torijano, 35 years old, who was without a team.



Torijano, who left Once Caldas at the end of last year, was training with the team of free players of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro).

Junior from Barranquilla was in the same situation: Rafael Pérez's injury forced him to look for a center back, the Argentine Nicolás Zalazar.

Cali registered a player who had already been working with the squad for several weeks, but had not been able to register him due to injury: Andrés 'Rifle' Andrade made his debut this Friday in the defeat against Once Caldas. Unfortunately for him, he missed a penalty.

Tolima also went on the market to look for a forward, after losing Lucas González to injury. The chosen one is Carlos Cortés Barreiro, who was playing for Internacional de Palmira.

Cortés comes from playing the Pre-Olympic with the Colombia Under-23 National Team and also registers passes through América de Cali and Fortaleza.

The Bogotá A teams did not announce any hiring at this closing of the transfer book.

