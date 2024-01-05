A big game is coming up in English football. Arsenal and Liverpool will face each other again, this time for a place in the next round of the FA Cup. Both teams arrive with different dynamics, but when the ball starts rolling, statistics are left aside and there is only one goal in mind, which is to win. There is no doubt that it will be a real great game and a joy for the fan.
The clash brings with it a face to face between two great coaches of European football. On the one hand, Jürgen Klopp, consolidated in the football elite, who joined the team in 2015, and with this changed the recent history of the reds. In those years, Liverpool was wandering without a fixed direction, until the German coach arrived, giving the team its own identity and achieving great triumphs, such as winning the Champions League. The case of Mikel Arteta is completely different. Arriving in 2019 after his time as assistant coach at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, he has tried to give Arsenal a different style, with a game proposal typical of the one who has been in Pep's wake for years. With his arrival, Arsenal has become competitive again and regained that essence that it had lost in recent years, especially in European competitions.
