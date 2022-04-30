The Last of Us Part 2 was at the center of a lot of controversy two years ago, mostly related to the events of the main storyline – which is about to be discussed, so this introductory paragraph is yours. spoiler alert – but a modder tried to wonder what happens if you try to play incorrectly.

Since all these events are scripted, the starting point is that obviously you cannot change the narrative of the game with mods, but it can be interesting to see how the game behaves in situations that it does not foresee.

Moddando of weapons in the bossfight against Abby, Ellie he cannot, however, eliminate his rival, neither with bullets, nor by taking her to accept: Abby’s model will take all the hits but will never go down. Similarly, Joel cannot be saved: by “transferring” Ellie to the room where Joel is “executed” before this summary execution occurs, the NPCs will not see the protagonist but it will also be impossible for them to have any other reaction to her bullets. And again, there is no way for Abby to kill Tommynot even teleporting it at close range.

You can see these and other results in the modder’s video, Speclizer, and also suggest something else to test in the comments.

Source: Kotaku