On Wednesday, April 3, social media users were shocked by the murder of Vielka Pulido, a content creator of just 21 years of age who resided in Mexico with his partner.

The fatal incident occurred outside a gym in the City of Puebla.

Pulido and his partner were about to board a white BMW car when they were surprised by two armed individuals who arrived in a gray vehicle. The attackers opened fire on the couple, shooting more than 10 times and killing them instantly.