The tragedy that occurred this Sunday in South Korea has become the worst air accident in the country’s history and one of the deadliest in all of Asia. 179 people have died and only two have been rescued alive after a plane experienced problems deploying its wheels and attempted an unsuccessful emergency landing at Muan airport, located about 288 kilometers from Seoul.

The aircraft also ended up hitting a wall when it was unable to stop in time, becoming engulfed in flames that ended up destroying the entire structure except for the tail of the plane, the place where the two survivors were. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of the incident. and everything indicates that it was due to a possible collision with a flock of birds when arriving on the runway.

This also seems to indicate one of the messages that have come to light that he sent one of the passengers of the aircraft a few minutes before it hit, according to the South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo.

“A bird was trapped in the wing of the plane and could not land,” wrote exactly this person through the KakaoTalk application to his relatives. “Should I make a will?” the passenger himself adds in the conversation. Minutes later, they claim that they tried to call him, but got no response.

Apparently, that message was sent during the course of nine minutes in which the plane was having trouble landing. Thus, before it crashed, the airport control tower gave permission for the aircraft to land on runway 1 of the facilities. Three minutes later, this same tower issued an alert for bird risk when detecting birds around the plane’s path.





A minute later, the pilot of the flight himself issued a distress alert when he had problems, gained altitude again and began to perform an approach maneuver again to head back to the track, although this time from the north. The control tower then authorized the plane to land on runway number 19, that is, in the opposite direction to where it should have initially landed.

It is on this landing strip where the aircraft reached the ground, but as the images captured show, it was unable to deploy the landing gear. Nor can the activation of other braking systems be seen in the images, such as the spoilersthe moving plates located on the top of the wings. After sliding for 10 seconds, the device ended up leaving the runway and hitting the wall, causing the explosion.