The love between people and pets can be so great that it lasts a lifetime. And become eternal even when someone is called to Heaven or the rainbow bridge. On La Zampa appeared this beautiful love story between grandmother Amelia and her dog Totòwith a last hug full of feeling, at all, dedication, which will make you move.

Grandmother Amelia she is a sweet woman who has always worked hard to help everyone. She loved cooking and sewing. But what she loved most was spending time with her beloved dog. The woman never stopped: she repaired, cooked, gave comfort.

His greatest love, in addition to his family and grandchildren, who today in La Zampa tell his story, was Totò, his little dog, a mestizo found in the countryside in Sicily during a very hot summer. He had found it while like every day he was in the garden picking vegetables.

Totò it had suddenly appeared in her life. He was tired, dehydrated, disoriented: he sought shelter from the hot sun. Grandma Amelia had always wanted a dog, but she never got to adopt one. Then, however, Totò arrived.

Grandmother Amelia immediately welcomed him into her home, determined as ever to take care of that sweet, patient and clumsy puppy. The two soon became inseparable. She was her pack leader, her human mom, her mate, her world.

Nonna Amelia and Totò lived a house together. Both have grown old, but have never stopped looking for them. Totò was next to his human mother even when a bone tumor forced her to stay in bed: he never moved from his room.

Every evening grandmother Amelia in her prayers also thanked for her Toto. And every evening, as long as she can, she will ask her caregiver to raise her a little to hug Totò, fearing that this could be her last hug.