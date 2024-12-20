That in Spain there are unique places that cannot be found in any other country is a fact. The cultural wealth, along with gastronomy and leisure, attract thousands every year. Specifically 82,868,356 during the first 10 months of 2024 according to the latest data collected by the INE. And the month of December, one of the most popular for traveling, has not yet been counted.

Now, with the arrival of the holidays, the perfect time is approaching to take a getaway and National Geographic has put travel priorities in order and has recommended visiting what is the largest caliphal fortress in the world. This is the Gormaz Castle, in the province of Soria, an architectural colossus that stands as a symbol of the medieval history of the Iberian Peninsula.

Built in the 10th century, During the Caliphate of Córdoba, this imposing construction stands on a hill with spectacular views of the Duero Valley, in a strategic location that made it a key piece for the defense of Muslim territories against the Christian advance at the time of the Reconquista. .

With its more than 1,200 meters in length and 28 towers distributed along its walls, the Gormaz Castle is a masterpiece of Andalusian military architecture. Its design, adapted to the terrain and designed to withstand long sieges, made it a practically impregnable fortress in its time. The castle includes an impressive parade ground, a beautiful horseshoe caliphal gate and defensive towers that allow you to imagine the splendor of its golden age.

The history of the castle is closely linked to the clashes between Muslims and Christians, especially during the 10th and 11th centuries, when it marked the border between both territories. In the year 1060the castle was taken by the Christian troops of the Kingdom of Castile, led by Ferdinand I, marking a significant change in control of the region. This place is also closely related to the figure of El Cid Campeadorwho would have been linked to the castle during his life as a vassal of the kingdom.

Declared Asset of Cultural Interestis a historical treasure that has survived the passing of the centuries. Its conservation allows visitors to explore its walls, towers and patios while soaking up the history that emanates from every corner.

In addition to its historical value, the natural environment that surrounds it is an incentive for nature lovers, with the Douro Valley offering a unique landscape that complements the majesty of the fortress.

The castle is not only an architectural relic, but also a source of cultural inspiration. It has been mentioned in numerous literary works, and His legacy lives on in local traditions and in the collective imagination. It is a place where history and legend intertwine, making your visit a unique experience.