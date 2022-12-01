In relation to the information that appeared on the start of work for the creation of a Ukrainian-European court, disseminated by the French Foreign Ministry, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, has warned that such a court would not be legitimate. “As for attempts to create some kind of courts, they will not have any legitimacy, we will not accept them and we will condemn them,” Peskov warned during a press conference.

He stated, however, turning the question around to throw it at the Ukrainian side, that “our investigators are doing very hard and meticulous work to clarify all the crimes of the kyiv regime. This work is daily and is done almost every hour.” According to the presidential spokesman, “it is very important to collect all this information and data on crimes committed by that regime since 2014 and on which, unfortunately, we do not see a critical reaction from the West.”

After the start of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, the European Union, NATO and various institutions called for the creation of a special court to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine. On Thursday, December 1, the French Foreign Ministry announced that work has begun on the creation of such an international judicial body. The initiative was promoted by the European Commission, whose president, Ursula von der Leyen, estimates that, while supporting the International Criminal Court, “progress towards the creation of a specialized court with the backing of the United Nations to investigate and prosecute the Russia’s crime of aggression’ against Ukraine.

“We are prepared to start working with the international community to get the widest possible international support for this special court,” he added. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of numerous atrocities as it has discovered, after retaking occupied areas, mass graves with civilians killed or victims of torture and summary executions. However, Moscow has been systematically denying the accusations and responsibility for such crimes.