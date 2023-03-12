The Caballeros de Culiacán started their participation in the 2023 Cibacopa season on the right foot by beating the Venados Basketball 84-78, who ended up putting pressure, but could not avoid the setback. Tomorrow, the culichis will pay the visit to the Mazatlecos, when at 7:00 p.m. they face each other at the Lobo Dome of the UAD.

The Knights went on the attack from the first period and with great precision went ahead at the end of the first ten minutes leading 26-14. There the imported Marcus Terrance stood out, who was very active to give depth to the Nobility.

For the second period, the Culiacanense superiority continued and although the Mazatlecos managed to counteract the Nobility, they ended up succumbing that quarter 14-13. A basket by Johnathan Ross with less than a minute left to finish that period ended up making a difference in favor of the locals, who were clamoring for the first half of the game to end with the score 40-27 in favor of the Caballeros.

Moment at which hostilities began. Photo: Alfredo Payan.

For the third period, the balance began to tip for the Venados, who relied on Jalek Falton, who converted five points, and with two consecutive baskets from Vincent Bouman, to between them add 9 units that ended up giving that quarter 28-22 and momentarily bring them within seven units.

Already for the last part of the game, both teams ended up getting involved in a round trip game, leaning that period for the Deer, 23-23, although insufficient to snatch the victory from the Knights. Baskets by Marcus Terrance, Michael Jackson and Jhonny Hughes, with one minute remaining in the game, ended up making a difference for Mario Andriolo’s pupils.

Jhonny Hughes was the best man for the Knights, with 25 points, in addition to recording five rebounds. Marcus Terrance also had 17 points and eleven rebounds. Alex Williams and Jalek Felton added 17 points apiece for the Venados.