King Abdullah II, in the presence of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, stressed the need to make maximum efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and protect innocent civilians, indicating that Jordan will continue to provide humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the residents of the Strip.

The King of Jordan warned of the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, what extremist settlers are doing against the Palestinians, and the violations against Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem.

The Jordanian King reaffirmed Jordan's rejection of any attempts to separate the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which constitute an extension of the one Palestinian state.

He stressed the continuation of Arab coordination during the coming period to find a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

For his part, the Palestinian President reviewed the developments taking place in the West Bank and Jerusalem, stressing the continuation of close coordination and consultation between the two sides, in a way that serves the Palestinian cause and protects sanctities.

Abbas appreciated Jordan's steadfast positions under the leadership of King Abdullah II, in emphasizing the necessity of stopping the war on Gaza, protecting civilians, and calling on the whole world to assume its responsibilities towards protecting the Palestinian people, praising the king's efforts “to alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip as a result of the aggression they are being subjected to.” “brute.”

The meeting was attended by the Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Al-Safadi, the Director of the King’s Office, Dr. Jaafar Hassan, and the Director of Jordanian Intelligence, Major General Ahmed Hosni.

Also present on the Palestinian side were Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh, Head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Majid Faraj, Advisor to the President for Diplomatic Affairs, Majdi Al-Khalidi, and the Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan, Atallah Khairi.