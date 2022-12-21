THE BANNER

Thus, on Wednesday afternoon, hanging on one of the external gates of the Allianz Stadium, the home of Juventus, the inscription appeared: “Vialli a real man, win this battle as a true warrior”. Gianluca played for Juventus for four years, from 1992 to 1996, winning the esteem of the entire Juventus universe beyond the numerous trophies won in Turin (a Scudetto, an Italian Cup, a Uefa Cup and a Champions League). And everyone’s hope is to see Gianluca in the stands at the stadium again soon.