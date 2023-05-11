Justice tries to shed a little more light on the death of Claudia, the 17-year-old teenager who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in February of last year in Totana, before putting the case in the hands of a popular jury. In a recent order, to which LA VERDAD has had access, the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Totana agrees to the practice of some of the evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office had requested to try to clarify, among other aspects, whether Johan S. , the young woman’s confessed murderer, was merciless when it came to killing her ex-partner.

The investigating magistrate orders the comparison of the samples -textile fibers- found in the adolescent’s nails with the fibers found in the clothes of the defendant and of the adolescent herself. The prosecutor, when claiming this evidence, argued that, although the authorship of the crime is not disputed, the fact that Claudia defended herself with her nails grabbing clothes and tearing garments -if confirmed- could reveal “the suffering suffered by the minor before suffering”. This fact would support a foreseeable aggravating circumstance of cruelty that would increase a hypothetical sentence for Johan S.

The same purpose pursues another test agreed by the judge so that some hairs that were found in the hands of the victim after the crime are analyzed and compared. The Prosecutor’s Office maintained that this analysis is “essential in order to know if he defended himself with all his might by pulling out the investigated’s hair, increasing the suffering of the victim.” The magistrate also orders the analysis of the fingerprints and the blood found on the weapon used by the young man to determine if the victim “fought for his life by grabbing the knife.”

Expansion of the autopsy report



Finally, the instructor agrees to an extension of the minor’s autopsy report that the Public Ministry had claimed. She asks forensics to try to clarify the position in which the victim and the defendant were when the fatal stabbing occurred, if there was a previous struggle between them and if the minor had time to defend herself, among other issues.

The Prosecutor’s Office had also requested that a statement be taken from various friends of the victim and from the mother of the accused in order to determine the type of relationship that the young people had. The judge, however, considers that these testimonies must be heard already in court “so as not to unnecessarily delay the deadlines.”

Johan S. confessed to being the perpetrator of the crime in up to nine videos that he recorded shortly after stealing the teenager’s life. “This is not something sexist. I just did it because I don’t know. I’ve always wanted to kill someone,” he explained. He confessed where he hid the murder weapon and assured that the death was not the result of a fit. “I already had this in mind with her for a long time,” he remarked. The images were recorded on the roof of the building where the young man committed the crime. Claudia’s relatives, represented by criminal lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo Ruiz, will try to get the young man to be given a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.