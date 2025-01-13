The judge of the Supreme Court Ángel Hurtado has summoned the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, to be investigated on January 29, and the provincial prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, on the 30th. The instructor, who is investigating the leak of the files and several confidential emails from Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner, considers supported “the alleged participation of both” accused in the events.

The Supreme Court instructor not only considers that “there is an indicative basis to presume the relevant participation” of García Ortiz in the leak of Alberto González Amador’s data. It is also proven that the attorney general “was the person who directed the steps that led to it, taking advantage of the superiority he held over other prosecutors“. A situation that can only be understood “from his position of preeminence as being the hierarchical superior of all of them.” In a document of almost 14 pages, Hurtado highlights “the rush” that García Ortiz had when it came to obtaining the information which ended up leaking on the night of March 13, 2024.

