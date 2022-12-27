Italian Prime Minister Giorga Meloni confirmed on Tuesday her government’s “full support” for Ukraine during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorga Meloni said in a statement.
And Meloni, who took power in October, is a staunch supporter of Kiev, despite the disagreement on the issue within her ruling right-wing coalition and the division of public opinion.
“Melloni reiterated the Italian government’s full support for Kiev in the political, military, economic and humanitarian spheres, for the reform of energy infrastructure and (to work) for the future reconstruction of Ukraine,” her office said.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky thanked the Italian prime minister via Twitter for her “solidarity and all-round support,” and said Rome was considering providing Kyiv with air defense systems.
Meloni’s office said today that she “confirmed her intention” to visit Kyiv and invited Zelensky to Rome.
