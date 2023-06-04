A statement by the Israeli army added, “The military institution is working in full and close cooperation with Egypt to find out the circumstances of the incident and draw lessons,” referring to the attack that took place on Sunday, during which 3 Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security personnel were killed.

The statement added that the head of the Foreign Relations Brigade, Brigadier General Effie Defren, leads coordination with the Egyptian army representatives.

According to the results of the initial investigations of the Israeli army into the incident, “there are a number of mistakes made by the army personnel in this operation.”

Israel says that an Egyptian security personnel infiltrated the border and carried out the attack, while the Egyptian army confirmed that the security personnel were pursuing drug smugglers.

According to the Israeli army, the border incident took place as follows: