Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Amir Hayek, the Israeli ambassador to the country, praised the role played by the UAE in promoting coexistence and tolerance in the region and the world, praising its vision in support of peace for the development and stability of peoples. This came during his visit to the headquarters of Al-Ittihad newspaper in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by Hamad Al-Kaabi, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief.

During the meeting, the ambassador stressed the importance of the media’s role in promoting peace, communicating its message to society, monitoring its positive and tangible results on the ground, and reminding society of its importance, praising the role played by Al-Ittihad newspaper in this regard.

The ambassador referred to the continuous development of relations between the two countries in all fields, and in important sectors, including: food security, agricultural and water technology, clean energy, health, education and cyber security, transportation and information and communication technology, pointing to the growth of trade between the two countries to 2.56 billion dollars during the year. 2022.

For his part, the editor-in-chief of Al-Ittihad newspaper welcomed the ambassador’s visit and urged more joint efforts to create media content that illustrates the importance of peace, coexistence and tolerance among peoples. Ensures sustainable development and stability in the region.

Al-Kaabi noted the media message presented by the newspaper, out of its belief in the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence and tolerance for the advancement of societies enriched by diversity and peace, reviewing a number of articles, investigations and seminars that it presented to confirm the importance of the Abrahamic Accords in spreading peace and coexistence in the region. During the visit, Al-Kaabi presented copies of Al-Ittihad newspaper, which included joint articles that were published in conjunction with Yedioth Ahronoth.