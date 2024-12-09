About to welcome winter, many travelers are looking for destinations where they can enjoy snow and Christmas markets. However, heat lovers want to find the ideal place to escape the low temperatures. So, Gran Canaria becomes the perfect oasis where you can take refuge from the cold between beaches, nature, culture and gastronomy.

This Canary Island located in the Atlantic is a miniature continent, it has more than two climatic zones (the humid zone in the north-central and the dry zone in the south) and, thanks to its volcanic origin, it has a great variety of landscapes that change as the route progresses. Therefore, returning home having seen every corner can be a difficult challenge. At Viajes El Corte Inglés they help you organize an unbeatable getaway so that you get the most out of your time and the destination you visit.

With more than 50 years of experience, the agency is specialized in finding options that adapt to the needs of each traveler, from the choice of the trip until it begins or even in the evaluations upon return.

Connect with nature, from the beach to the mountains

With more than 236 kilometers of coastline, Gran Canaria It keeps much of its attraction in its 128 paradisiacal beaches. Las Canteras, La Playa del Inglés, Maspalomas (popular for its dunes) or Puerto Rico, in Mogán, are some of the most famous. Its white sand and crystal clear waters make it the ideal place to get lost among the waves and disconnect from the routine. The natural pools of Los Charcones or Las Salinas de Agaete are another mandatory stop if you want to take a good swim.

From the depths of the ocean to the highest of its mountains, Gran Canaria is full of nature. 43% of its territory is protected and it has 33 natural spaces with unique ecosystems and a wide variety of flora and fauna. In the Special Natural Reserve of the Maspalomas Dunes you will travel to the desert without leaving the coast and you will get lost in a sea of ​​sand that covers up to 400 hectares.

The Maspalomas Dunes cover up to 400 hectares of sand.

The interior of the island hides other charms: the Roque Nublo Natural Monument, a large monolith that is an emblem of the island; the Pilancones Natural Park, of great geomorphological interest and scenic beauty; or the Sacred Mountains which, in the middle of a landscape of ravines, cliffs and volcanic formations, are home to up to 21 caves with important rock art.

The wide variety of landscapes and the good climate throughout the year make Gran Canaria the destination chosen by many travelers to connect with nature through sport. With an average temperature of 18 degrees in winter, its beaches are a paradise for lovers of surfing, diving, sailing, fishing or swimming.

The island also offers countless routes for fans of outdoor sports: hiking, climbing, cycling, trail running or canyoning. Every year the Gran Canaria Walking Festival is held, an event in which hikers from all over the world come to this destination to immerse themselves in its ancient culture and traditions.

The island hosts the Gran Canaria Walking Festival every year.

Historic towns to immerse yourself in culture and tradition

Gran Canaria is much more than nature: it is history, tradition and culture. With colonial towns more than 500 years old and a network of Archaeological Spaces, such as the Cenobio de Valerón, the Necropolis of Arteara and the Cañada de los Gatos, Every corner of the island tells its own story. Its large network of museums, among which the Casa Colón, the Canario Museum and the Cueva Pintada Museum and Archaeological Park stand out, is essential to learn about the past of Gran Canaria and its culture.

The towns of the island have a rich architectural heritage with buildings of great value. With charming streets and beautiful historic centers, Vegueta, Agüimes, Mogán or Teror are some of the best towns to enjoy a pleasant walk. ¡And don’t miss Las Palmas de Gran Canaria! You will discover a modern and cosmopolitan city, with an unmatched colonial charm.

The capital will be the perfect place to enjoy its traditions, specifically its famous Carnival, one of the most attractive events in Gran Canaria with great national and international projection. Every February, the streets of the city are filled with parades, parades, contests, festivals… Activities brimming with imagination, music and adapted to all tastes.

Mogán is one of the most picturesque towns in Gran Canaria.

Finger-licking local dishes

The finishing touch to a perfect trip is to enjoy the culinary pleasures that the destination offers. In the case of Gran Canaria, its dishes range from the most avant-garde concepts to the most traditional native recipes. Canarian gastronomy is the fusion of many culturesdue to its geographical position, it receives the culinary influence of Europe, Africa and Latin America. Therefore, discovering Canarian dishes on your vacation is a great experience.

The mild temperatures and volcanic soil favor the production of native products. You cannot leave the island without trying the cheese, wine, coffee grown in the Agaete Valley and its famous rum produced in one of the oldest distilleries in Europe. Although the most representative dishes of Gran Canaria are sancochos, wrinkled potatoes, scalded gofio, watercress stew or ropa Vieja. If after trying them all you are left wanting more, don’t forget to taste the exquisite Canarian desserts made with typical fruits of the island.

Blanched gofio is one of the most typical dishes on the island.

Impressive beaches, natural spaces, exquisite dishes, culture and tradition, the island always offers a lot to experience.