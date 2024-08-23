A new generation appears in the Circus

After the brood of talents born towards the end of the 90s – Max Verstappen (1997), Charles Leclerc (1997), George Russell (1998) and Lando Norris (1999) – in 2025 the next generation of drivers born in the third millennium will appear in F1, ready to join the ‘pioneers’ Oscar Piastri (2001) and Yuki Tsunoda (2000) while Logan Sargeant – also born in 2000 – will leave the starting grid.

The announcement of Jack Doohan (2003) in Alpine in 2025 joins that of Oliver Bearman (2005) in Haas. Coming soon – of announcements – there are two more relating to ‘2000’ drivers and they will be quite heavy. Between the end of August and the beginning of September Andrea Kimi Antonelli (2006) will be made official as Lewis Hamilton’s heir at Mercedes and at the end of September Red Bull will reveal which team Liam Lawson (2002) will race for in 2025, whether in Red Bull with Max Verstappen or in Racing Bulls following the natural evolutionary path of the drivers in Red Bull’s young driver programme.

At least four of the twenty drivers in Formula 1 in 2025 will therefore be debutants20% of the starting grid, and it cannot be ruled out that this group is destined to increase given that Audi has yet to make Nico Hulkenberg’s teammate official and Gabriel Bortoleto (2004) is performing well in F2 and is on Mattia Binotto’s list.