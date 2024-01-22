France 24 spoke to Salam Fayyad, former prime minister of the Palestinian Authority and now a visiting scholar at Princeton University in the United States. As Israel's war in Gaza reaches 100 days, the risk of an exodus from Gaza is “serious and imminent,” he warned. “We know that tens of thousands have already left… I fear that even when the war ends, depending on what happens next, many Palestinians could leave,” he said.

As Israel notes that the most intense phase of its war against Hamas may be over, Fayyad explained why he believes “there is not much reason to be optimistic that this war will end soon enough.”

“I see nothing but a war of aggression that continues unabated,” he added. “It's time for this war to end.”

For Washington, Gaza should be governed by a “revitalized Palestinian Authority” when the offensive comes to an end. In this regard, Fayyad instead called for a “reconstituted and reconfigured” Palestinian Authority. However, he stated that he welcomes the United States accepting a “unitary” Palestinian Authority to “address the needs” of the people of both Gaza and the West Bank.

Fayyad also noted that “the Palestinian Authority was born as an entity destined to ensure the well-being of Palestinian citizens living in the territory occupied by Israel in 1967, including Gaza.”

Finally, he stated that he himself has no interest in leading a future Palestinian Authority.