





11:27 The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

Within the framework of the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit in the Dominican Republic, we spoke with the President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves. The president analyzed the state of relations between the European Union and Latin America, also stating that he expects “more cooperation, better diplomatic dialogue, more foreign investment and more trade” from Europe. He also spoke about environmental protection and the economic and security situation in the Central American country, among other topics.