Our special envoy to Kiev, Catalina Gómez Ángel, interviewed Alexander Kamishyn, director of the Ukrainian railway company, and they discussed the maintenance of train operations in the country during this first year of war. Kamishyn highlighted the punctuality they have maintained despite the attacks, the four million evacuees within the territory and the 600,000 people they have transported out of the country. In addition to all the humanitarian aid they have provided.

#Interview #train #canceled #year #war #director #Ukrainian #railway