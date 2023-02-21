The 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, promoted his most recent novel ‘La vida, después’ in the latest edition of the Hay Festival in Cartagena, Colombia. The work, originally written in English and recently translated into Spanish, tells a love story in a context of war and colonialism during the German occupation of Tanzania. In this edition of La Entrevista we speak with the writer about his trajectory, colonialism and his life as a migrant in the United Kingdom.

#Interview #Abdulrazak #Gurnah #Nobel #Prize #Literature #seeks #reach #Spanishspeaking #public