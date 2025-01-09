The consequences of the tragic DANA that hit the Valencia Community on October 29 with respect to the affected cars are still present, since the Insurance Compensation Consortium continues working on the processing compensation for approximately 120,000 vehicles which are classified as a total loss after the fateful floods.

However, for a few weeks now the CCS The attempted deception of some false owners has been reported who use stolen car documentation in order to obtain extra compensation. For this reason, the Consortium has been forced to increase controls in the processing of files, which is slowing down the process.

How does CCS prevent scams?

Firstly, the Consortium asks that the affected owners do not change the account where the policy was domiciled when requesting compensation, that is, it must be the same, and in case of requesting payment to another checking account, a certificate of ownership will be required.

On the other hand, the CCS is carrying out video expert reports and photo expert reports on siteto avoid photos of individuals that may not correspond to the vehicle. Likewise, the Consortium also checks the data provided by the vehicle’s chassis number with the license plate and the name of the owner, thereby seeking to ensure that compensation reaches those affected as soon as possible.

How is the Insurance Compensation Consortium defined?

Archive image of columns of cars affected by the passage of DANA. EFE Agency | EFE

According to its website, the Insurance Compensation Consortium (CCS) is an entity that provides support to the insurance sector in Spain, offering coverage to insurance companies. in situations of extraordinary risks. This means that the CCS is responsible for compensating for damage caused to a vehicle or home as a result of exceptional events.

On the same page it is detailed that These risks include natural phenomena such as extraordinary floodsextreme waves, unusual cyclonic storms, earthquakes, tsunamis or volcanic eruptions. In addition, the CCS covers damages resulting from acts of terrorism, rebellions, seditions or riots. Finally, it also covers damages caused by the actions of the Armed Forces or security forces during periods of peace.





What requirements does the CCS set to request compensation for damages caused by DANA?

The Insurance Compensation Consortium (CCS) will only compensate you for damages caused by extraordinary risks If you have taken out an insurance policy and are current with paymentsand if the vehicle is registered in said policy.

Besides, It is advisable to attach photos of the final state of the car to complement the request. It should be noted that the CCS covers damage to all vehicles, regardless of whether they have comprehensive or third-party insurance.