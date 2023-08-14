‘The Ingalls Family’ is an iconic American television series that was broadcast from 1974 to 1983. The plot it develops is about the life of an entire family on the border of the North American country during the 19th century. All the scenery is set in the small town of Walnut Grove, in the state of Minnesota. Many will remember their protagonists, but today we will learn how they look 49 years after the premiere of one of the most important series of that time.

This is what ‘The Ingalls family’ looks like 49 years later

Caroline Ingalls – Karen Grassle

In the series, the well-known Caroline Ingalls adopted three children along with Charles, thus forming their family. After playing this character, she was a co-founder of the Santa Fe Theater. She was also involved in theater and film projects.

Karen Grassle is currently 81 years old and played Caroline Ingalls.

Melissa Gilbert – Laura Ingalls

In the series, she is part of the Ingalls family, exactly, she is the daughter that Caroline and Charles adopted. After interpreting this character, she continued in the television world and dabbling in the cinema with projects in which she assumed important roles.

The California-born actress is currently 59 years old. Photo: The Nation

Melissa Sue Anderson – Mary Ingalls

The American actress played the role of the older sister of ‘The Ingalls family’, who at the time lost her sight and became a teacher at a school for disabled people. The actress remained active in the acting world after the family series.

Melissa has been acting since 1972 to date, she is currently 60 years old. Photo: The Nation

Lindsay and her twin Sydney

Both were part of the family, playing the younger sister. At the end of the series, the most remembered twins did not continue acting and took different directions with their activities.

The twins were born in Los Angeles and are currently 53 years old. Photo: The Nation

Alison Arngrim – Nellie Oleson

The actress played the role of the eldest daughter of the Olesons, remembered for her nasty attitude, as well as being proud. After the series, she was part of plays and television series. Likewise, she always liked to get involved in charitable causes.

The actress is currently 61 years old. Photo: The Nation

Matthew Labyorteaux – Albert Quinn Ingalls

He was one of the children adopted by Caroline and Charles Ingalls. Matthew just joined in the fifth season of the series and dedicated himself after the end of it to different dubbing in personal projects.