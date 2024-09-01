The Incredible Story of the Island of Roses: plot (true story), cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, Sunday 1 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1, The Incredible Story of Rose Island, a 2020 film directed by Sydney Sibilia, will be broadcast. The film tells the story of Rose Island, the artificial platform created by engineer Giorgio Rosa, which became a micronation on 1 May 1968 and demolished in February 1969. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot (true story)

Strasbourg, winter 1968. On his way to his office, the President of the Council of Europe Jean Baptiste Toma notices a man who has been standing in the entrance hall of the building for days waiting to present his case to the body’s opinion. After much insistence and intrigued by the fact that the man had documents issued by the United Nations with him, Toma agrees to meet him and listen to his story. This man is Giorgio Rosa, a young and eccentric engineer who is trying to obtain recognition of the independence of the island he built.

Bologna, one year earlier. The evening Giorgio is celebrating with his friends after passing his state exam as an engineer, he meets his ex-girlfriend Gabriella, a law graduate. The girl agrees to have a drink together, telling her that she is having a crisis with her current boyfriend, who is pressuring her to get married. Giorgio’s attempt to mend their relationship ends badly, however, since while he is dropping Gabriella off, the two are stopped by the police because the car, which Giorgio built himself, is unregistered and he does not have a driving license. Giorgio is held in the barracks until the morning and once released thanks to his father, he goes to Gabriella to apologize. Gabriella accuses him of being immature and incapable of conforming to the rules of society, and of having risked compromising her career by being registered by the police. Before she leaves, Giorgio challenges her by telling her that she should try to build a world of her own, where she can live in total freedom and without having to submit to any social convention.

Three months later, Giorgio finds himself working in the stables of the motorcyclist Bruno Spaggiari, when an oil platform depicted on a billboard gives him an epiphany. He then convinces his friend Maurizio Orlandi, tired of working in his father’s company, to help him build an artificial island a few meters outside territorial waters, where they can be free to do what they want without being subject to Italian jurisdiction. Thanks to some ingenious engineering solutions and the money that Maurizio steals from his father, the two quickly manage to build a 400 square meter platform on steel pipes off the coast of Rimini and provide it with running water. Pietro Bernardini, a castaway who landed on the island during a storm, later becomes its first inhabitant.

The island begins to capture the curiosity of bathers, and one day it is reached by Wolfgang Rudy Neumann, a stateless person of German origin who organizes events on the beaches of the Riviera…

The Incredible Story of the Rose Island: The Cast

We have seen the plot of The Incredible Story of the Island of Roses, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Elio Germano: George Rose

Matilda De Angelis: Gabriella

Leonardo Lidi: Maurizio Orlandi

Fabrizio Bentivoglio: Franco Restivo

Luca Zingaretti: John Leo

François Cluzet: Jean Baptiste Toma

Tom Wlaschiha: Wolfgang Rudy Neumann

Alberto Astorri: Peter Bernardini

Violetta Zironi: Frank

Ascanio Balbo: Charles

Marco Pancrazi: Bruno Spaggiari

Fabrizio Rongione: Monsieur Carlozzi

Andrea Pennacchi: Pink Ulysses

Federico Pacifici: Admiral

Christian Ginepro: Policeman in Bologna

Luca Della Bianca: Francesco Cossiga

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Incredible Story of the Island of Roses live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Sunday 1 September 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.