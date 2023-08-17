Thursday, August 17, 2023, 09:12



There are still just over four months left for the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw, but the tenth tickets that can bring joy and fortune have already been put up for sale and anyone who wants can get their number or numbers with those who participate in search of an economic pinch that will end the year in the best way. Lottery administrations throughout Spain started with the sale of tickets a month ago and there are already many who take advantage of summer trips to get a ticket from different parts of the country.

But before entering the establishment and buying one or more tenths, it must be taken into account that in the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw there is a very important novelty. State Lotteries and Betting puts five more series on sale this year than have traditionally been offered, which means that this year there will be 185 series of each of the 100,000 numbers each available. Last year each number had 180 series, so this year it has increased and a total of 185 million tenths are already on sale. This means that there are more possibilities than ever to pocket a few euros in the form of a prize.

It is one more argument for those who always doubt whether to participate or not, whether to buy a ticket and trust that luck will smile on them or let the opportunity pass to doubt again the following year. For those who live the Christmas Lottery draw on the surface, it is one more reason to get excited for December 22 and, if possible, get a number even more than last year. Never before has it been so ‘easy’ to get one of the Christmas Lottery prizes as this year and that is more than enough excuse to go to any of the administrations of your place of residence or the destination you have chosen to travel to buy. that number that can contain luck and, why not, also fortune.

What does not change with respect to previous years is the cost of the tenth of the Christmas Lottery draw. This will continue to be 20 euros, as it has been since 2002. An amount that many already have saved for that special date, December 22, so that when the day comes and the songs of the children of San Ildefonso begin, the tenth is there, in front of the television and its owner, hoping through the roof.

Although five more series are sold this year and it is more accessible to win a prize, no matter how small, in the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw they do not change the amount obtained according to the prize. It will be the same as in previous years, so the person who wins the first prize, the Gordo, will pocket 400,000 euros (tenth place); the one who wins the second prize will win 125,000 euros; the third prize will be awarded with 50,000 euros; the fourth (there are two), with 20,000 euros and the fifth (there are eight), with 6,000 euros.

In addition to these great prizes, which are adored by all, there are other smaller ones that can be obtained according to the number of the tenth and if it coincides with the number before or after the first (2,000 euros), second (1,250) or third prize ( 960). Those who have the number that ends in the same figure as the Christmas Jackpot (20 euros), the hundreds of the first, second, third and fourth prize (100) and the famous stone, valued at 100 euros, also have something to celebrate. With the tickets on sale and the main novelty of the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw in mind, it is time to run for the number or numbers that can change your life. It’s time to trust luck again.