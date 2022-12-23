An immunologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Vladislav Zhemchugov, on Friday, December 23, told Izvestia about why it is dangerous to be treated with Teraflu, a cold drug.

According to the specialist, taking this medicine is a waste of time.

“There is an opinion among doctors that nothing needs to be done up to a temperature of 38 degrees. <...> I believe that this inaction is very expensive for patients, such a position leads to serious consequences. It ends with severe pneumonia, I saw a situation where it led to inflammation of the brain, ”said Zhemchugov.

According to him, at the first sign of a cold, anti-inflammatory therapy should be started – you can take aspirin, analgin to maintain a normal temperature until the doctor arrives.

“Theraflu is a stupid fever knockdown, it’s not a treatment, because the paracetamol that goes into it is very bad. Theraflu is not an anti-inflammatory drug, it just brings down the temperature. This is not a cure. But it is cheap and sold without a prescription, it is delicious, children drink it, this is a marketing ploy. But more and more data [из-за препарата] the liver is severely damaged, ”concluded Zhemchugov.

On December 22, The Wall Street Journal reported that doctors in the United States called for a halt to the sale of a number of cold medicines due to their ineffectiveness. American doctors and pharmacists refer to studies according to which the drugs Teraflu, Benadryl, Guaifenesin, Tylenol and others do not perform their functions: the drugs contain the substance phenylephrine, which does not help get rid of nasal congestion.

In October 2021, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Lukashov told how to test the effectiveness of an antiviral drug. To do this, you need to find out in which other countries the medicine is sold.