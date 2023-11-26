Major U-turns can only be achieved if parties clear away their own assets. That is the problem of the traffic light government after the judgment on the debt brake.

DThe decisive word didn’t come out of Christian Lindner’s lips on Thursday afternoon. The finance minister spoke only a few words into a camera and said next week he would present a supplementary budget for 2023, “thank you very much”. He said nothing about the “debt brake”, or more precisely: that he wants to override it with this very plan and plans to declare an emergency due to the ongoing energy crisis. A ministry spokeswoman then had to help all those who couldn’t follow this coded message.

Ralph Bollman Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of economics and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Camouflage or not: Lindner probably remains the only politician in the country who could convey such a message to the people with some degree of safety. If the chief debt braker from the FDP sees the need to make a U-turn at least for the past year, who else should protest? The budget tricks rejected by the Constitutional Court had already met with surprisingly little criticism because a supposed advocate of thrift had even sold them as a contribution against excessive spending wishes.