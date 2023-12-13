Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 17:14



The Bartolomé Pérez Casas de Lorca Secondary Education Institute (IES) will be the headquarters for the recognition of professional embroidery qualifications for the entire Region of Murcia.

By virtue of its status as an official center that teaches fashion, textiles, clothing and leather education exclusively in the Autonomous Community, the educational center will become a regional reference in this discipline.

According to sources from the institute's management, the procedure for the recognition of professional competencies (Prear) constitutes the set of actions aimed at recognizing, evaluating and accrediting the professional competency that has been acquired through work experience or non-formal means of training. training.

The same sources added that it is a rigorous and objective process that will begin to be applied in 2024 and that it is based on a series of principles that guarantee equal access to people who request it.

Professional skills will be evaluated using a common methodology that guarantees the validity, reliability, objectivity and technical rigor of the evaluation.

In addition, professional skills will be officially accredited to facilitate job insertion and integration and free movement in the labor market and personal and professional progression.

After passing the Prear procedure, candidates can choose to request validation of official titles of Vocational Training degrees and request to obtain professional certificates grouped by levels.