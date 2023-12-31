The prestigious magazine Four Four Two published the ranking of the 100 best players of 2023, among which are six Argentines, all world champions, but in 90Min We will do an exclusive review of the ideal XI taking into account the post-Qatar 2022 World Cup performances that were dedicated to the Argentine team. Come on.
The award-winning best goalkeeper in the world maintains a superlative level both in the Argentine national team and in Aston Villa of the English Premier League.
In my opinion, he is the best right back in Argentine football, and it is precisely the position that Demichelis' River needs the most, so he would be a tremendous reinforcement for “Millo.” He was champion of the 2023 Argentine Cup with “Pincha”.
He is going through his best moment at Tottenham, and is the absolute leader of the defense in the Argentine team.
Malcom Braida has become, little by little, one of the mainstays of San Lorenzo de Insúa. He was on the court for many consecutive games, always performing. A beast.
He stood out as a central midfielder this year in Racing, but he was already breaking it in Newell's, and that is why he earned the move to Palmeiras in Brazil, no less.
Despite his youth, only 22 years old, he broke it in Boca and was transferred to Porto in Portugal, starting in the Champions League and qualifying for the round of 16. His price is above 10 million euros.
He was a figure in Liverpool before the injury, and maintained his world champion level in the Argentine team during the Qualifiers.
Angelito broke everything in Benfica, with an Olympic goal included, and did the same in terms of level in the “Albiceleste” team after their impressive World Cup in Qatar.
The Fluminense striker, champion of the Copa Libertadores de América, last year was the Argentine who scored the most goals and in 2023 he repeated it. Cano scored the extraordinary number of 40 goals to remain, so far, the sixth scorer in 2023. He still has the Club World Cup final to go.
At Inter Miami he had very good performances, although the eyes of the main football experts are on the Old Continent. Anyway, in the national team, Leo maintained his level and broke it in the Qualifiers.
At 23 years old he already won the World Cup and the Copa América with Argentina, the Libertadores with Millonario and the Champions League with Manchester City, where he has been breaking it and in 2023 it has been no exception. Today he can crown the great closing of the year with winning the Club World Cup.
