#EDLP Marcos Angeleri in @cielosports

“Without a doubt, Leo Godoy is the best right back in Argentine football 🇦🇷. There are still no certainties or formal offers for him, but Eduardo Domínguez is already aware that he can have a way out in this market.” pic.twitter.com/NtPfpcArM4

— Tomás Yaques (@YaquesTomas) December 20, 2023