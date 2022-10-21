PLAION PICTURES announces the arrival of the home video edition for The house of the lost on the promontoryanimated film written by Reiko Yoshida. We will be able to purchase the Blu-ray and DVD version of the work starting from the next one November 17, But that is not all. The software house has indeed announced an Ultralimited Blu-ray edition dedicated to the work of which only 1,000 copies will be released.

This particular edition includes within it:

PLAION PICTURES: THE HOME VIDEO NEWS OF NOVEMBER 2022

PLAION PICTURES: THE HOME VIDEO NEWS OF NOVEMBER 2022 The house of the lost on the promontory From November 17th on DVD and Blu-ray and in Ultralimited Blu-ray edition Written by Reiko Yoshida (The Shape of Voice, Violet Evergarden, Liz and the Blue Bird) and made by David Production (Fire Force, Cells at Work! Work in the Body), it won the 76th Mainichi Film Awards in 2022 and is was presented in competition at the Annecy Festival of the same year. Yui is a 17-year-old runaway and Hiyori is an eight-year-old girl who has lost her voice following the shock of both parents’ deaths. The two girls who have lost their place in the world meet Kiwa, a mysterious old woman, and together with her they begin to live in the house of the lost, an old council house built on a promontory overlooking the sea. At first they follow Kiwa on the wave of the moment, but coming into contact with her care and the house of the lost, which offers hospitality to those who visit her, they slowly begin to soothe their wounded souls. Will Yui, Hiyori and Kiwa be able to overcome their past and protect their precious home? FORM

Genre: Anime

Direction: Shinya Kawatsura

Year: 2021

DVD 1 DISC

BLU-RAY 1 DISC

EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Teaser

PV Collection

Original Preview

Italian trailer

The secret recipes of Yui and Kiwa

