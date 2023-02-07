Three weeks have passed since the third edition of the Telemundo reality show began, The House of the Famous, and with this the number of participants has also decreased, since this Monday the elimination of Nicole “Nicky”, Chavez, daughter of the Mexican champion Julio Cesar Chavez.

The House of Celebrities 3 began with 19 celebrities inside its facilities and over the days those who have accepted the challenge have shown that staying inside the house and being monitored 24 hours a day is not easy.

This Monday the third eliminated was Nicole Chavezdaughter of “Caesar of Boxing”. The 24-year-old was chosen as a nominee along with Pepe Gámez, Paty Navidad and Aristeo Cázares.

The decision that the daughter of the Sinaloan boxer was the third eliminated from the House of Famous 3, was related to the percentage of eliminations, since the young woman only received 5 percent of the public votes that were decisive for her departure. .

Nicole’s first words after her departure were very emotional, as she acknowledged feeling many mixed feelings, since for a few days she had longed to be close to her family.

It may interest you:

“I have mixed feelings, I was telling God that I missed my parents a lot, my home. On the other hand, although it was not my plan, I became attached to many people in there, I know that my departure will hurt many and they will get a little out of control, “ mentioned Nicky Chavez.