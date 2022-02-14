Soccer is a very short career. At 30 a player is on the way to being a veteran. The sport has become increasingly physical and only players with more professional behavior and more discipline manage to extend their careers to perform, still, at the highest level of competition.
This is the ideal eleven of players who have played beyond the age of 40 and who marked a great era in world football.
The legendary Italian goalkeeper is often ranked as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, in history. At 44, Buffon is still active and plays for Parma in Serie B.
The Argentine winger is one of the greatest figures of Inter Milan. With the Nerazzurri he achieved everything. The soccer player retired in 2014 at the age of 40 with the shirt of his love.
In this list is another legendary footballer of Italian soccer. Paolo Maldini spent his entire career at AC Milan and was there for 24 years. Maldini retired in 2009 at the age of 41.
The legendary Brazilian winger played professionally until he was 43 years old. His last club was the Delhi Dynamos of India. Roberto Carlos retired after playing for Russian side Anzhi but came out of retirement for one last adventure. He retired at the beginning of 2016.
The central defender had a professional career of 22 years after reaching the first team of AC Milan, a club with which he spent almost his entire career, except for a short loan to Calcio Monza. He retired at 41 years old.
What else can be said about Joaquín? The current Betis player is 40 years old and is vital for the Heliopolis team. He played with Fiorentina, Malaga and Valencia.
The Welsh footballer is one of the great contemporary legends of Manchester United. Giggs spent his entire professional career with the Red Devils, retiring at age 40.
The Brazilian midfielder was a figure at Bayern Munich and played for Real Madrid. After going through Nacional de Uruguay, Gremio, Al Gharafa or Palmeiras, the player retired at the age of 43.
The talented Brazilian soccer player is one of those players who retired more than once. The definitive one was registered in 2015, at 43. His last team was Mogi Mirim.
The legendary Juventus player also had a long career. ‘Pinturicchio’ retired at the age of 40 playing for India’s Delhi Dynamos.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is an exceptional player. The Swedish footballer is 40 years old and is an important piece for AC Milan. He is not seen by the time he hangs up his boots.
