For years we have heard about the consequences of climate change, colder winters, hotter summers and areas in danger. Precisely, Unprecedented coastal flooding is wreaking havoc in the United States, taking the sea level to a record never seen before and surpassing the record that was held 45 years ago. The latter caused a historic site located in Portland will disappear this weekend.

In a video published by the chain cnn you can see how some buildings on the coast are washed away due to sea waves, and as little by little the roads fill with water due to historic floods.

Information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that Water levels in Portland are at their highest, which has caused damage and destruction in several emblematic places in the neighborhood, including historic fishermen's cabins.

The challenge is that Climate change is making coastal flooding even worse and will continue to do so in the future, so greater damage is expected in various areas. In fact, authorities warned this week that water would reach places that have never been flooded before due to a destructive storm surge.

According to the National Weather Service, In Portland the water reached up to four meters over the weekend, a level that would surpass the previous record set in 1978. Although the tide has begun to go out.

Historic fishing cabins in Maine disappeared due to high tide

This weekend, due to weather conditions and high tide, part of Maine's history was erased, as Fishing cabins more than 100 years old were washed away by the waves.

According to the report, two historic fishing cabins in Fisherman's Point, Willard Beach, in south Portland, were destroyed last Saturday after sea levels reached more than four meters.

Fishing cabins in Maine

Given the fact, Kathryn DiPhilippo, executive director of the South Portland Historical Society, told Use Today: “It has been heartbreaking to see the videos showing the razed huts, it was as if history disappeared before your eyes.”

The houses were built along the shoreline by fishermen who used Willard Beach as their base of operations. Although they were built before the town was formally created, they became iconic Maine landmarks.

In fact, the cabins had been painted and repaired last October as part of an effort to preserve them and had become an important feature of the coast usually used as a backdrop for marriage proposals, graduations and wedding photographs, one being of the favorite places to enjoy the port, but now they have disappeared.

Now the community is considering rebuilding them, so the Historical Society is accepting donations and creating a list of carpenters who have volunteered to help with the task. But city approval is still required.