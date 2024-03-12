United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is the agency in charge of processing all immigration procedures. From the issuance of special visas to applications for asylum and permanent residence. For this reason, for years it had a significant accumulation of cases and long delays in their processing. But announced that it has just achieved a historic milestone.

For the first time in more than a decade, The agency was able to reduce its backlog of cases and handled an unprecedented 10,000,000 immigration requests. in the fiscal year corresponding to 2023. This is according to its most recent results report where it also highlighted progress in the user experience.

In addition, the agency has achieved an improvement in the fulfillment of its priorities thanks to the fact that over the past year it was more efficient in addressing humanitarian needs and strengthening employment-based immigration. This is under the idea that the United States is a nation that welcomes those who enter the territory legally and following all the necessary procedures.

In this regard, the director of the agency, Ur M. Jaddou, stated: “I am very proud of the Uscis work team and our dedication to equity, integration and respect for all those we serve. We have completed a record number of cases, responded to emerging crises around the world with essential humanitarian aid and we have implemented innovative solutions to improve the customer experience and reduce the backlog of cases.”

In detail, they explained that during fiscal year 2023 they received 10,900,000 new cases. In addition, they completed more than 10,000,000 pending cases, the highest figures in the history of the agency. In fact, thanks to this, They were able to reduce the accumulation of cases by 15 percent.

Here are some of the notable achievements during fiscal year 2023:

Pledge of allegiance to more than 878,500 new US citizens, including more than 12,000 members of the armed forces.

The average processing time for naturalization applications decreased from 10.5 months to 6.1.

They issued more than 192,000 employment-based immigrant visas.

They interviewed more than 100,000 refugee applicants, more than double the number completed in the previous fiscal year, resulting in the admission of more than 60,000 refugees.

They completed more than 52,000 asylum cases.

They conducted 146,000 credible fear assessments for people who expressed fear of returning to their country, a record number.

What did Uscis do to improve its case processing in 2023?

Part of the good results, according to Uscis, were due to the implementation of several technological solutions that improved the user experience, for example, the use of self-service tools for online scheduling of biometric service appointments or the change of address tool, significantly reducing telephone consultations.

USCIS improved its response times thanks to online tools. Photo:istock Share

Furthermore, they created their sixth Service Center for Humanitarian Affairs, Adjustments, Removal of Conditions and Travel Documents (HART), which is intended for applications submitted by vulnerable populations.

For fiscal year 2024, the agency announced that it will continue its progress and will work to maintain the average processing time of 30 days for certain applications. He recalled that, with that goal, Starting April 1, the new costs for most procedures will come into effectwith the intention of continuing to strengthen its response capacity.