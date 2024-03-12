Beyond the response it provided, ChatGPT clarified that it has no ability to predict what will happen in the future. The estimates it made were based on the database it has and the trends that have occurred in recent years in the American workplace.
The 7 best-paid job areas in the United States, according to ChatGPT
With the clarifications already mentioned, the artificial intelligence bot analyzed that the jobs with the best remuneration in the North American country during 2024 They will belong to the following items:
- Technology and IT: Precisely because of the increasingly important role that technology plays in different jobs, tasks related to “artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development and data management” will take on a lot of value.
- Health: The AI considered that in this area, and especially in the more specialized sectors, there is good remuneration.
- Energy: The choice of this area is based on sustainability trends and the use of renewable energies that are promoted.
- Finance and Banking: Those who have certain roles in this sector will achieve interesting figures.
- Engineering: Regarding this field, ChatGPT especially highlighted “software engineering, electrical engineering and biomedical engineering.”
- Data science: With the increasing importance of this field in different disciplines, AI highlighted it as a job category that will surely be well paid.
- Pharmaceutical: The constant movement in this field makes it a well-paying sector.
