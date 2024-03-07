The professional, who died this Wednesday after being run over, had been caring for those who came to donate blood since 2021. “She was a great companion of hers,” highlight those who lived with her daily.
Thursday, March 7, 2024, 2:35 p.m.
Like every day, the Regional Hemodonation Center opened the doors of its headquarters in Ronda de Garay this Thursday at 8:30 in the morning. On the other side of the reception desk, Silvia Martínez attended to the donors with the professionalism of…
#Hemodonation #Center #fires #María #José #friendly #receptionist #worked #life
Leave a Reply