The new documentary traces stations from the life of Prince Charles, who became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This work hosts a group of guests in the fields of politics and the media, to talk about the most prominent stations that marked the life of the oldest heir to the throne in British history.

It is also full of archive materials documenting the details of the new king’s relationship with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, and his relationship with his family.

This work opens the files of his marriage to the late Diana, and the effects of this on him and his children, in addition to the story of his current marriage to the “Queen Wife”: Camilla.

The half-hour work reveals exciting aspects of King Charles’ life when he was crown prince, his upbringing, his relations with the royal community, and its potential impact on his reign.

The work also tries to ask the question about the path that the new king will take, and will he adhere to the approach of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, or will there be a radical change, especially with regard to the issue of his interference in political affairs.