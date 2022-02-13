An industry insider believes we’ll have that rumored HD remaster of GoldenEye 007 confirmed in the next few weeks.

Interestingly, he thinks the announcement will come via Microsoft rather than Nintendo, which published the game the first time around.

“I think that Microsoft is going to be the one to announce that first,” VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb hinted in this week’s show (via VGC). “I think this game is probably coming pretty soon, I’m thinking next couple of weeks.”

While nothing’s been formally confirmed by anyone involved in the project, the news comes after a newly-leaked set of Xbox achievements popped up online a few weeks back.

The achievement list, which was scooped off Microsoft’s servers, includes 55 new awards and 1000 Gamerscore for completing the game’s campaign and playing its various multiplayer modes. Achievement artwork even includes screenshots from the classic James Bond shooter.

Adding more fuel to the speculative fire is confirmation that GoldenEye 007 is no longer banned in Germany, which many suspect is because GoldenEye 007 may now end up as one of the games included in the Switch Online ‘Expansion Pack’ service.

There’s been no official announcement of this new GoldenEye 007 release and, for now, both Rare and Microsoft are keeping schtum, so all we can do is chalk this up to another industry rumor for now. If Grubb’s right, however, at least we’ll be put out of our misery one way or the other in “the next couple of weeks.”