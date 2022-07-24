The month that bears his name is turning out to be an ordeal for Julio Iglesias. At least in the media. There is not a day when a medical report (minute and result) is not released about the singer’s state of health, which, depending on who tells you, ranges from excellent to dire… While some insist that he is in top form, others claim to have seen him in a wheelchair. An endless number of fishermen arrive daily at this troubled river. Among them, the paparazzi Diego Arrabal, who has taken advantage of the situation to resurrect 25 snapshots taken by him in March 2018 when Julio entered a Miami hospital, accompanied by Miranda, his wife.

Arrabal maintains that the photos that he has just published on YouTube are the last that have been made of the singer. However, reality seems to deny him because two years later, in the summer of 2020, images spread like wildfire in which a depleted and wobbly Julio could be seen walking on the edge of a pool holding two young brunettes in bikinis who served him like crutches. ‘Julio Iglesias walks with mulatto women’, was the title of the chronicle that this journalist published at that time in these same pages.

«I was in some photos with some beautiful girls because I had broken my tibia and fibula, and I looked very thin… I was a shit. But it’s over now and I’m much better off than I hear and read around here, because they’ve killed me fifteen or twenty times. I’m crazy, as the Galicians would say. To such an extent that my intention is to sing again in three or four months », declared Julio himself at Cope to his friend Pepe Domingo Castaño last January. However, more than four months have passed since then, his return to the stage has not taken place and the rumors about his physical deterioration, far from dying out, have been revived.

The spark was lit a few days ago by the Argentine journalist Jorge Rial when he literally revealed that “a famous singer with the nickname of an animal, a close friend of Julio” had gone to visit the artist and had found him in a wheelchair. “He has mobility problems and he doesn’t want anyone to see him like that,” he concluded. But the famous singer with the nickname of an animal, José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’, launched like a feline to deny it: «It is totally false that I said that. Julio is perfectly in his brain and in his body. He is looking forward to it and he told me that in November he will start his tour », he clarified through Instagram.

The photographer Diego Arrabal, who claims to have grown professionally in the shadow of Julio and even asks for a public tribute to him “before he is no longer with us”, maintains the opposite. In the images captured by him four years ago, Julio, wearing a white shirt and wide pants, enters the hospital walking on his own feet, affectionately grabbing his wife by the neck (without showing any signs of leaning on her) and even sketching a smile… But, nothing, Arrabal insists that he looks terrible and that he has his friends very worried.

Precisely someone very close to Julio and also a singer, although without the nickname of an animal, is Ramón Arcusa. And he denies it. “Let the hoaxes cease,” he demands from his Twitter account. I spoke with Julio yesterday and he is in top physical shape, he swims, he does a home gym, and he is lucid and more alive than ever». But as Iglesias does not finish speaking, the mystery grows. And all that remains is for him to give his opinion on the Iker Jiménez matter.