His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to place climate action at the core of its development strategy aimed at achieving sustainable social and economic growth, in conjunction with its commitment to its responsibility towards the environment and future generations.
This came during his briefing, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise the ongoing preparations to host the conference. His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President Designate of COP28, on the Council of His Highness the President of the State.
The presentation was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Court. Presidency and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Information Office.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE embarked on a journey aimed at achieving radical progress and a quantum leap over the past 50 years, and was keen to make sustainable development and climate action an integral part of its strategy aimed at achieving economic growth in conjunction with commitment responsibility towards the environment and future generations.
His Highness the President of the State affirmed that the success of the COP28 Conference of the Parties is an ambitious national project that requires the participation of all state institutions and segments of society. His Highness called on everyone in the government and private sectors, the scientific and academic community, and all members of society to play an active role during the preparations for the conference.
For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE’s approach to climate action is based on providing innovative and practical opportunities to achieve common prosperity and sustainable development.
His Highness stressed the urgent need to unite the world at COP28 and welcome once again participants from different parts of the planet to continue the UAE’s message of “connecting minds and creating the future.”
His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the UAE’s location as a global crossroads qualifies it ideally to build bridges of dialogue and communication between countries of the world, and to play an active role in achieving tangible progress for a climate-safe world while creating opportunities to promote sustainable economic and social development.
His Highness added that the COP28 Conference of the Parties hosted by the country focuses on leading the global transformation from the stage of making pledges to implementing concrete actions, and cooperating with all concerned parties wishing to contribute to work through the main pillars of achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.
His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber provided information on the developments of the world tour that he is carrying out with the aim of listening to and interacting with all concerned parties, in addition to reviewing the priorities of the agenda of the UAE presidency of the conference, and the latest developments regarding logistical preparations that focus on containing everyone.
His Excellency also presented a summary of the “Road to COP28” event, which was held in Dubai Expo City on the 15th of March. In addition to mobilizing community efforts in the UAE in preparation for hosting the conference.
More than 3,000 members of the local community participated in the event, including government officials, foreign diplomats, students, young climate activists, people of determination, senior citizens, sustainable companies, and more. His Excellency presented the official wristbands of COP28, which are made of sustainable and recyclable material, and bear a set of symbols used in the conference logo, which reflect the relationship between humans, nature, technology and innovation. Innovative multilateralism and strengthening global consensus to deliver leading climate solutions, outcomes and partnerships.
Referring to what the “COP28 bracelet” stands for, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: “I have the honor to present to the leadership the wristbands of the COP28 conference, which express the country’s keen approach to building bridges of communication, cooperation, solidarity and unity,” stressing that the UAE is guided by the directives of the leadership. Always facing challenges with a positive mindset by looking forward to the future, adding that the country has achieved a quantum leap and radical progress over the past five decades by focusing on the principle of smart qualitative partnerships, and implementing it in a practical way.
His Excellency indicated that during the COP28 Presidency, we will focus on finding solutions, including everyone, and mobilizing the efforts of all 198 parties and all concerned non-parties to provide pioneering solutions, results and partnerships that contribute to promoting meaningful work and tangible actions across the issues of mitigation, adaptation, climate finance, and losses and damages. While ensuring that no one is left behind.
The COP28 logo aims to embody the concept that all are residents of “one world”, as the design came in a spherical shape in light and dark green colors, and contains a group of various symbols related to climate action, such as human beings, renewable energy technology, and elements of wildlife and nature, all of which are included Within the shape of a globe, and these elements collectively reflect the wealth and potential that humanity possesses in terms of natural resources and technology, and stress the need for innovation in all sectors to achieve a quantum leap in sustainable and comprehensive development.
The slogan confirms the principles of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which is keen to include everyone and ensure cooperation, solidarity and concerted efforts among all parties, and to represent the priorities of both the countries of the South and the North and the voices of various groups of society. tangible towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.
