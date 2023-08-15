His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a telegram of condolences to His Excellency Yun Seok Yul, President of the Republic of Korea, on the death of his father.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to His Excellency President Yun Seok Yul.