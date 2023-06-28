The writer Héctor Abad Facioline, the former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and the journalist Catalina Gómez were unharmed after a missile attack in Ukraine. The Colombians were in a pizzeria inside a shopping complex.

Everything started moving in slow motion

Ten people have died and more than 60 have been injured by the event that occurred in the city of Kramatorsk, in the east of the country, according to the latest balance offered by the Ukrainian National Police.

Faciolince, author of The oblivion that we will besaid that they had chosen the RIA pizzeria because it was the favorite restaurant of her friend Victoria AmelinaUkrainian writer, who suffered a severe skull fracture.

More than 40 people were inside the infrastructure.

“The site was full of Ukrainian civilians and other nationalities, like us. Victoria had taken us yesterday to see the site where the poet Volodymyr Vakulenko buried his diaries shortly before he was arrested, tortured and killed by Russian invaders. He knew what what awaited him,” he said through social networks.

The Colombians conversed with the also Ukrainian poet. They were laughing and talking when the impact alerted.

“We had just ordered the pizzas and we were joking about the dry law that only allowed us to order non-alcoholic beer. Victoria was testing her zero beer,” he narrated.

Sergio Jaramillo, Héctor Abad, Vitoria Amelina and Catalina Gómez (behind the scenes) at the Kostiantynovka gas station (Donbas) minutes before the attack.

Faciolynx described that he fell to the ground “as if struck by lightning.” In addition, he revealed the moments of anguish in the midst of the rubble and the screams of those present.

“Everything started moving in slow motion. When I got up, Victoria was sitting up, very pale, with her eyes closed, and perfectly still. She didn’t look hurt, but she wasn’t reacting either. She was finally taken away in an ambulance. She has a wound severe in the head. She is between life and death after being operated on at the Krematorsk Hospital 3,” he added.

When seen, he had stains on his clothes from glass splinters. in chat with Snail RadioHe called it all “appalling.” Minutes later, he called his wife and children “to tell them that I had not died.”

The novelist rejected the attack and expressed his solidarity with his friend: “Those of us who have survived are awake, hoping that if we don’t fall asleep too, Victoria will wake up from this nightmare and from the hell that the Russian army has created in the beautiful land of Ukraine. Hang in there Ukraine! Slava Ukraini!!”

Abad and Jaramillo traveled to Ukraine to participate in the Kiev book fair, where they presented the initiative Hold Ukraine!. Promoted by Jaramillo, the campaign seeks to transmit support to this country from Latin America, and to publicize the Ukrainian reality in that part of the world.

Although Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky attributed the bombing that killed 10 people to Russian forces, the Kremlin said it “does not attack civilian targets.”

