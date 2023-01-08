Dumbo has become the protagonist of the Three Kings Parade in Alhama de Murcia. This popular Disney character was one of those in charge of parading in the festive procession on Three Kings Eve accompanied by different characters such as Sherk or the charismatic Olaf from ‘Frozen’.

The elephant has taken all the attention of the public, and above all, of social networks, due to the structure on which it paraded. Is he flying or hanging? That is the question that one asks when seeing the costume of the Disney character grabbed by a cable, which is hanging from the structure that resembles a wooden gallows, and which supports it.

The initial intention was for the animal to pretend to be flying, since its feet do not touch the ground, however, the trap and the cardboard can be seen from kilometers away. As a result, he gets a Dumbo that appears to be ‘hanged’. And not only that, but when dancing and pretending to fly, he aggravates the effect, appearing to be dying. Look how he kicked for his life. Is incredible”; “Help that elephant” or “In his head it looked spectacular”, are just some of the comments that users have left on Twitter when contemplating the scene.

The case of the ‘hanged’ Dumbo is reminiscent of that of the ‘harmed bear’ of the Cadiz Parade, which went viral and became a meme last year due to an obvious cervical problem. This 2023 he reappeared wearing a neck brace, although the Cádiz parade gave again something to talk about with a snowman that could not stand and seemed to ‘melt’