The museum also dedicates samples to Yoshitomo Nara, June Crespo and Hilma af Klint, among other figures of classical and contemporary art.

'Untitled (Towards Overseas)', a work by Giovanni Anselmo from 1968 present in the Guggenheim exhibition.

Friday, January 12, 2024, 16:10







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Guggenheim Museum will begin its 2024 program with an exhibition dedicated to the Italian author Giovanni Anselmo, a member of Arte Povera. On February 9, an exhibition consisting of fifty works will open its doors that will reflect his concern for reflecting…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



