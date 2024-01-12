The museum also dedicates samples to Yoshitomo Nara, June Crespo and Hilma af Klint, among other figures of classical and contemporary art.
Friday, January 12, 2024, 16:10
The Guggenheim Museum will begin its 2024 program with an exhibition dedicated to the Italian author Giovanni Anselmo, a member of Arte Povera. On February 9, an exhibition consisting of fifty works will open its doors that will reflect his concern for reflecting…
