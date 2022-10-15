In Germany, the Green Party on October 14 advocated a decision to extend the operation of two German nuclear power plants until mid-April next year. So the deputies supported the proposal of Vice-Chancellor Robert Habek.

As specified, we are talking about the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear power plants. According to Habek’s proposal, they should remain in reserve until April 15 and, if necessary, be used to generate electricity.

At the same time, the Emsland nuclear power plant must finally stop working on January 1, 2023. Politicians also opposed the purchase of new fuel cells.

At the moment, only three nuclear power plants are operating in Germany. Initially, they were going to be turned off by January 1. However, against the background of the energy crisis, several parties called for the continued operation of the nuclear power plant.

Earlier, on October 12, it became known that the cost of preparing two German nuclear reactors for operation in winter would be up to €100 million ($97 million). According to Reuters, the final decision on the operation of nuclear power plants by the end of the year will be made by Robert Habek. At the same time, manufacturers EON SE and EnBW AG have already been asked to prepare for the expansion of the blocks.

Before that, on October 11, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that Germany is ready to survive the coming winter. According to him, this will happen if the Germans and companies continue to adapt to the changed situation.

At the same time, the publication Der Spiegel on September 7 predicted difficulties in the German economy in the coming winter. The article says that it will be problematic for Germany to fill its gas storage facilities completely, while the Germans have no reason to worry, as the German government will buy gas from other states, although it will take more money.

Back in June, Izvestia was told in the Bundestag that Germany had changed plans for the transition to a green economy due to problems with gas supply. At the same time, the country’s government declared a second level of emergency due to a decrease in gas supplies from Russia.

On December 31, 2021, three of the six operating nuclear power plants in Germany stopped working. The closed reactors began operation in the mid-1980s.

The decision to phase out nuclear power was first taken by the government of Gerhard Schröder in 2002. His successor Angela Merkel has set 2022 as the deadline for closing all nuclear power plants in the country. However, against the backdrop of the gas crisis, the stations will continue to operate.