These are the footballers who have stood out the most in 2021, and who previously did not sound so much on the international scene. To understand how we have classified the players we have only stuck to the calendar year. For example Dusan Vlahovic already highlighted before the start of this year:
The German forward has become one of the best in the world in his position thanks to the diversity of goals he has scored this season with Bayer Leverkusen.
PSG did not have him and he went to the German team to reconnect with his football. In this qualifying phase of the Champions League, despite not having qualified due to his clashes against some of the strongest teams in the world, he has been one of the most outstanding midfielders.
The Porto player went from being a complete stranger to becoming one of the most sought-after forwards on the planet. Has it all.
He has the claw of his father but with the goal that he lacked. One of the most interesting mobile forwards on the football planet. Nobody doubts that this summer he will be showered with multiple offers of top-rated equipment.
A midfielder like the crown of a pine tree. If the Borussia Dortmund footballer continues to develop in this way, we will soon see him back in the Premier League.
We can no longer speak of promise because this season he has become one of the best footballers on the planet. He is not higher in this classification because it was not until September that he began to develop the football that he is showing us right now.
The Bayern footballer has gone from being a promise to an absolute reality in a matter of months. He is a midfielder of the future. Has it all; defensive ability, dribbling ability, arrival …
The winner of all the breakthrough player of the season and best youngster of the year awards. The midfielder from Barça and the Spanish team could not be absent. Helm of one of the best teams in the world and of a team that remained at the gates of the final of the Eurocup.
#great #revelations #year
Leave a Reply