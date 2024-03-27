In a video published in their social networkshe Governor Rubén Rocha Moya Sended a message to the sinaloenses on the occasion of holiday periodexpressed that “Sinaloa is a quiet state where together we have built a state of peace that is why vacations are meant to be enjoyed enjoying so many special places that nature has, the sea, the rivers and the mountains.”

Appropriately, a message of tranquility to the sinaloenses, that the government is there to take care of them and give them protection so that they can enjoy their vacations, there are safe conditions for those who visit the beaches and those who wish to camp do so with total freedom, in addition, it has given instructions that they have water, bathrooms, etc He also remembered that they repaired the roads.

Also, the Governor Rubén Rocha made another important called to parents so that take good care of your childrenalready the children He asked them to enjoy their parents in healthy peace. In his body language, the state leader can be seen as confident and with a message that gives peace of mind, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. The parties that make up the coalition of Strength and Heart for Sinaloa They are about to start their registration days for the candidacies for municipal presidencies, councilors and local councils. The PAN announced that on April 4 they will have a visit from Marko Cortés.

As we have said on several occasions, the leader of the PAN in Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio sets the agenda for the Fuerza y ​​Corazón coalition for Sinaloa, once again announced that they will have a visit for the registration of Guillermo Romero for the mayor of Mazatlán of the PAN national president Marko Cortés.

On the PRI side, the good news is that outstanding young people like Oscar Valdez Jr are taken into account and are on the list of councilors for the Culiacán City Council through the multi-member route, let us remember that he has always been an asset of the tricolor, so very right decision.

Sinaloa. Recently journalists close to Mexico City asked us our opinion of the Sinaloa Initiative association, because in the country's capital the version has been heard that this civil association has become a beating arm of state politicians with the flag of the transparency and anti-corruption.

They also told us that among the allegations is that it is controlled by a state business group close to the PAN and that they use the Sinaloa Initiative association to attack politicians opposed to the line they lead or simply put pressure on them, these are strong accusations that would have to be supported, in We don't have an opinion on the particular thing there.

A deep and serious analysis of the intentions of this association must definitely be done and if there is any political background, the Sinaloa Initiative is directed by Marlene León Fontes, but it is known that the real power lies with the businessman Adrián Coppel, who has a low profile. but it is known.

On this issue, we should ask Sinaloa politicians for their opinion, such as the former mayor of Culiacán, Sergio Torres, who has accused the Sinaloa Initiative of publishing unsubstantiated investigations as in the case of the remodeling of Álvaro Obregón Avenue, by the way, he beat them the battle and exhibited. That's how things are.

"The only symbol of superiority I know is kindness": Ludwig van Beethoven.

