The Council of Ministers, in its meeting on Tuesday, authorized the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) to tender, through Adif AV, the construction of the last section of the platform of the High Speed ​​Line (LAV) Murcia-Almería, as it passes through the city of Lorca, with an estimated value of 400 million euros (VAT not included), as LA VERDAD announced.

This is the railway action with the highest investment promoted to date in the Region of Murcia, consisting of the construction of a 2.9-kilometre tunnel and the new Lorca-Sutullena station. In addition, it represents a “decisive boost” to the construction of the LAV, the strategic axis of the Mediterranean Corridor, according to sources from the Ministry in a statement. With this tender, the 17 sections in which the platform of this line is structured are already underway, either in the contracting, execution or completed phase.

Railway integration and new station



The action, according to the Mitma, will mean a transformation for Lorca, since it promotes the integration of the railway in the city and its permeability, eliminating six level crossings, generating new spaces and providing it with modern and sustainable railway connections. Likewise, it will promote this mode of transport, both for long-distance and suburban trips, and intermodality, by locating the new terminal next to a bus station.

The project involves building the 3.2 kilometers of the LAV as it passes through Lorca, mostly through a tunnel (2.9 kilometers), in the space now occupied by the conventional line Murcia Mercancías-Águilas.

In the center of this section, the new Lorca-Sutullena station will be fitted out, with underground tracks and platforms -two side platforms for high-speed trains and another central one for commuter trains- and a surface passenger building, as a result of the integration of the Historic building, which the action preserves and enhances, with a newly built area.

Promotion of the Mediterranean Corridor



Lorca is one more link in the chain, in which Mitma is mobilizing an estimated investment of 3,500 million in the new Murcia-Almería LAV which, in addition to being the first direct line between the two cities, is a strategic axis of the Mediterranean Corridor.

This action contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 9, which promotes reliable, sustainable and quality infrastructures; 11 (inclusive cities); 7 (sustainability) and 8 (economic development and job creation). This action may be co-financed by the ‘European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). A way of making Europe’.